Transgender Student Strikes Plea Deal over Parkland-Style Shooting Plan

Trinity Shockley, a transgender who prefers to go by Jamie or Dex, struck a plea deal Friday in a case centered on alleged plans to carry out a Parkland-style shooting at Indiana’s Mooresville High School.

On February 16, 2025, Breitbart News reported Shockley’s apprehension, noting that police were alerted to Shockley’s alleged plans and were able to make an arrest 48-hours before the planned attack.

At that time, FOX News noted “the FBI in Indianapolis received a tip and contacted the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department (MMPD) to assess the credibility.” The “tip” indicated that Shockley allegedly planned to carry out a school shooting with an AR-15 and that he “had ordered a bullet proof vest.”

The information given to the FBI also indicated Shockley was “infatuated” with the man who killed 17 people in the February 14, 2018, Parkland shooting.

On Monday, the Indy Star reported Shockley’s plea deal, which has him facing “one count of conspiracy to commit murder.” That count “is a level 2 felony” in Indiana which typically carries a prison sentence of ten to thirty years.

However, as part of the plea deal, Shockley’s attorney is seeking no more than 12.5 years in prison for his client.

On August 27, 2025, a transgender attacked children at Annunciation Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Breitbart News noted that the transgender left behind a video which said, “F*ck those kids.”

