Nine Injured After Shooting at Ohio Airbnb House Party

Nine people were injured early Sunday morning after an unknown number of shooters opened fire at a house party in Bath Township, Ohio.

WKYC reported that the incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Investigators noted that “an unknown suspect or suspects opened fire on the first floor of the home before fleeing the scene.”

CBS News noted that the injured individuals range in age from 15 to 20.

ABC News said the shooting(s) occurred in an Airbnb. Bath Township Police Chief Vito Sinopoli indicated the incident “marked the second time since July 2017 that a shooting had occurred at an Airbnb rental property in Bath Township.”

The party was announced and promoted on social media “and drew a big crowd.”

The condition of the victims remains unknown.

Breitbart News reported that stringently gun-controlled Colorado witnessed at least five people shot at house parties over the Halloween weekend.

