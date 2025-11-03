Democrat-Run Chicago: At Least 23 Shot Friday into Sunday Evening

At least 23 people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Sunday evening across Democrat-run Chicago, Illinois.

CBS News reported that the weekend’s first fatal shooting victim was discovered Sunday morning just before 4:30 p.m. “in the 1900 block of West 34th Place.” The victim, a 64-year-old man, had been shot once in the chest. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. Sunday at a Burger King “in the 4000 block of South Pulaski Road.” A 17-year-old who was inside the restaurant was shot in the head when someone outside the business opened fire.

The 17-year-old was transported to a hospital, where he died.

ABC 7 noted that the individual who opened fire on the Burger King allegedly did so from inside a Jeep SUV, which fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The Chicag0 Sun-Times pointed out that 347 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2025.

