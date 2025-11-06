15-Year-Old Charged as Adult After Allegedly Shooting Classmate Who Bumped Into Him in School Hallway

Fifteen-year-old Jacori Redding faces charges as an adult for allegedly shooting 16-year-old Pinien Dalmacy dead after Dalmacy bumped into him in a school hallway and refused to apologize.

The bump occurred October 9, 2025, in Oak Ridge High School in Sky Lake, Florida.

The New York Post reported that Redding and Dalmacy, both sophomores, agreed to meet in a park that day to fight over the incident, and when they met, Redding allegedly shot Dalmacy dead.

WESH noted, “Redding is charged as an adult with manslaughter for the Oct. 9 shooting.”

Moreover, WESH pointed out that Redding “had been disciplined at least 17 times for physical altercations at school prior to the shooting.”

WSAZ quoted Orange County Sheriff John Mina saying, “I’m really angry that something as small as bumping into someone in the halls of a high school, something that we have all done, has now turned into a deadly shooting of a 16-year-old.”

Redding was arrested at Oak Ridge High School where he allegedly still had the murder weapon in his bag.

