Former Virginia Teacher Awarded $10 Million After Being Shot in School by 6-Year-Old Student

A jury awarded Abby Zwerner $10 million in a case she brought against her school’s assistant principal after being shot by a six-year-old student on January 6, 2023.

Breitbart News reported on the six-year-old boy shooting Zwerner, noting that the mother of the child was subsequently charged and found guilty of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

ABC News noted that Zwerner filed suit, claiming that the assistant principal, Ebony Parker, “failed to act after being informed multiple times that her student had a firearm on the day of the incident and did not let staff search him prior to the shooting.”

Both Zwerner and Parker resigned in the aftermath of the shooting.

On Thursday the jury awarded Zwerner a $10 million settlement with interest accrued since June 1, 2024.

One of Zwerner’s attorneys spoke to the press outside the courtroom, saying, “I remember just three years ago, almost to this day, hearing for the first time Abby’s story and thinking that this could have been prevented…So now to hear from a jury of her peers that they agree that this tragedy could have been prevented.”

Zwerner, who still has a bullet lodged in her chest, was seeking $40 million.

