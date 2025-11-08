Kart Racing Champion Killed in ‘Targeted’ Home Invasion, Two Suspects Arrested in North Carolina

National kart racing champion Tyler Weaver was shot and killed at his Forest City, North Carolina, home in a “targeted” home invasion on October 24, 2025.

When the incident occurred, WLOS pointed out that 25-year-old Weaver was found on the floor of the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Forest City Police Chief Chris LeRoy described the scene as a “robbery gone bad,” noting that Weaver was “targeted.”

On November 7, 2025, the New York Post reported that two individuals had been arrested in connection with the home invasion. The paper identified the alleged gunmen as 35-year-old Quitez Watkins and 26-year-old Jaquavious Craig.

Watkins and Craig are both charged with first-degree murder and are being held without bond.

Weaver won the 2018 Maxxis Kart Racing National Championship.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.