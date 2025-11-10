Los Angeles: 79-Year-Old Veteran Saves Neighbor, Fatally Shoots Nude Home Invasion Suspect

A 79-year-old Vietnam War veteran intervened after seeing a naked man allegedly entering a Los Angeles residence Friday, shooting and the killing the suspect.

NBCLA reported that the Vietnam veteran saw the naked man allegedly enter the residence and intervened.

People Magazine noted that LAPD Capt. Warner Castillo indicated the “intruder wandered into an apartment complex on the 4500 block of Tujunga Avenue” and two women began to scream. The Vietnam veteran ran toward the screams and the naked man allegedly attacked the veteran, slammed him on the concrete driveway.

Both the Vietnam veteran’s legs were broken in the attack, yet he was still able to “grab his gun” and shoot the naked man at least twice.

FOX 11 pointed out that police indicated, “The suspect got shot one time and the suspect still approached the 79-year-old, shot the suspect again, killing him.”

A neighbor who knows the Vietnam veteran said, “He is very sweet, very kind, gentle. To hear he shot somebody would be out of self-defense.”

The deceased suspect was in his 30s.

