St. Paul, Minnesota, passed an “assault weapons” ban November 12, 2025, but Mayor Melvin Carter (D) admitted it cannot be enforced because a state preemption law prohibits the city from enacting such a ban.

FOX 9 pointed out that the St. Paul city council passed the ban unanimously.

KSTP reported that Carter commented on the passage of the ban, painting it as something that can be ready to be enforced if the state’s preemption law is changed.

He said, “Saint Paul stands ready to act on day one when the state lifts preemption.”

Carter added:

This ordinance represents a collective effort by local leaders taking a long-overdue step to protect our children, families, and neighbors. Too many have suffered the unimaginable while others debated. It’s time for state leaders to meet us in this moment of urgency and safeguard the future our children deserve.

The unenforceable ban would do five things:

Ban the possession of assault weapons, large-capacity magazines, and binary triggers within city limits

Prohibit untraceable “ghost guns” by requiring all firearms to have serial numbers

Restrict firearms in sensitive public spaces, such as parks, libraries, recreation centers, and city buildings

Require clear signage in public facilities to inform residents of restrictions and encourage compliance

Define enforcement authority and penalties — to take effect only if the state repeals or amends preemption law

The ban faced near-immediate legal challenges, one of which was filed seven minutes after the ban’s passage by the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus.

