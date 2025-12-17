President Trump used a Truth Social post Wednesday to ask why Brown University had so few security cameras in the portion of the building where Saturday’s shooting occurred.

Trump posted: “Why did Brown University have so few Security Cameras? There can be no excuse for that. In the modern age, it just doesn’t get worse!!!”

Breitbart News reported that Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha (D) admitted Tuesday there are “few, if any” cameras in the area in which Saturday’s shooting at Brown University took place.

Neronha said, “So there’s the back part of [the Barus and Holley engineering and physics building], the old part, and the front part, the new part. The shooting occurs in the old part towards the back… and that older part of the building, there are fewer, if any, cameras in that location; I imagine because it’s an older building.”

FOX News noted that the Barus and Holley engineering and physics building “was built in 1965.” The Elizabeth Hazard Sturges House, which serves as the school president’s residence, was built in 1922 and acquired by Brown University in 1947, according to the Brown Daily Herald.

Despite the university president’s residence being older than the engineering building, FOX News pointed out that “a view on Google Maps and images on other websites show what appear to be security cameras installed on the [residence].”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.