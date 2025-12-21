A shoplifting suspect in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday allegedly tried to shoot a police officer at point blank range but his pistol jammed.

FOX News reported the suspect was taken into a security room at the local Walmart, and security footage captured him drawing a gun and allegedly trying to shoot an officer.

FOX 8 noted the officer had just asked the suspected shoplifter, 21-year Shane Newman, “Do you have anything on you that I need to know about? Why is your hand in your pocket?”

The verbal exchange between Newman and the officer continued, with Newman getting antsy when the officer ran his social security number. Newman then allegedly turned, pulled a gun out of the bag he was carrying, and allegedly tried to shoot the police officer. However, the gun jammed.

A “Walmart security employee” then intervened, taking the gun away from Newman before the officer could be targeted again.

Turns out, Newman had a warrant for his arrest which described him as “armed and dangerous.”

