Georgia Teen Arrested for Two Shootings After Father Turned Him In

Sixteen-year-old Lequan Stephens was arrested Tuesday in connection with two shootings after being turned in to law enforcement by his father.

FOX News reported that Stephens allegedly fired into a vehicle on January 17, 2026, leaving a passenger wounded in the neck and face. CBS News pointed out that the shooting “victim was seated in the front passenger seat of a vehicle.”

Stephens then allegedly fled the scene, but law enforcement was able to connect him to the incident.

A second shooting also occurred, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation “secured warrants for Stephens in connection with [it].”

WJCL noted that Stephens was arrested by Georgia’s Clayton County Police Department, and he now faces charges of aggravated assault.

Law enforcement was zeroing in on Stephens and “[carried] out operations at several homes connected to Stephens’ relatives and acquaintances” prior to his father turning him in.

