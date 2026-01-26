Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas went on an all-out, anti-gun rights tirade in reaction to a federal agent shooting and killing a man who tried to disrupt law enforcement actions while armed in Minneapolis Saturday.

Finneas, the music producer whose full name is Finneas O’Connell, went apoplectic, railing against guns in America in a video shared to social media: “We have been telling you for 30 years we don’t think people should be allowed have many guns as they’re allowed to have or carry them legally around the United States. We’ve been telling you that for years. You told us that it has to happen, tit has to continue, children continue to have to die to allow us to carry guns around.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FINNEAS (@finneas)

He also said the man who was killed in Minneapolis “was being beaten to a pulp on the ground, he didn’t draw his weapon. He had a weapon on him, legally, and they shot the f**k out of him, killed him. So shut the f**k up.”

Breitbart News reported the shooting in which DHS said the agent fired “defensive shots.”

A statement from DHS said agents were “conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault.” While conducting the operation, a man approached “U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun.”

The statement indicated officers tried to disarm the man but he “violently resisted.”

Shots can be heard ringing out in the various videos of the incident, and the man did not survive.

Breitbart News noted that Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara spoke at a press conference shortly after the shooting and said the deceased man was “a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.” However, DHS noted that the man did not have ID and Sec. Kristi Noem observed, “It’s…breaking the law in Minnesota when you conceal carry without an ID on you.”

In June 2025, Finneas claimed he was tear gassed in Los Angeles at a “very peaceful protest” on the same weekend that violent anti-ICE riots broke out in the city. “Fuck ICE,” he wrote on social media. “[T]hey’re inciting this.” His sister has repeatedly spread anti-ICE propaganda, recently lamenting at an awards show that “we no longer feel safe in our own homes or in our streets” because “we’re seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered, our civil rights being stripped.”

