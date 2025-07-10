Pop Star Billie Eilish Pushes Anti-ICE Propaganda as Trump Ramps Up Illegal Alien Arrests

Pop star Billie Eilish is pushing anti-ICE propaganda as President Donald Trump ramps up illegal alien arrests throughout the country.

On Tuesday, Eilish shared anti-ICE post to her Instagram Story attacking the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Los Angeles, California, to her 124 million followers.

The video appeared to show ICE agents conducting a raid in the city’s MacArthur Park, with the original poster complaining in the caption about children allegedly having to leave the area while authorities enforced U.S. law.

Notably, President Trump, who campaigned heavily on combating illegal immigration, won the 2024 election in a landslide victory that included not only securing the Electoral College, but the popular vote and every swing state in the nation as well — thus, receiving a clear mandate from the American people to enact his agenda.

Celebrity elites, meanwhile, have been spreading anti-ICE and pro-illegal immigration propaganda, oftentimes conflating illegal aliens with legal immigrants in an act that many view as an insult to the public’s intelligence.

On the Fourth of July, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny released a music video conflating illegal and legal migration, which involved a seemingly AI-generated or imitation of President Trump’s voice to deliver a pro-immigrant speech.

Last month, Mexican actor and director Diego Luna attacked the president’s policies on illegal immigration in a fearmongering rant that also confused illegal migration with legal immigrants, claiming, “Far too many people live in fear.”

In his tirade, Diego pushed a common misleading argument promulgated by pro-illegal alien activists, claiming “the Trump administration doesn’t want you to know” that illegal migrants “contributed around $96.7 billion worth of taxes” in 2022.

What the Narcos: Mexico star failed to mention, however, is that while illegal immigrants may pay taxes, the overall economic impact is negative when additional costs are taken into account, such as education, healthcare, and welfare, among other public services.

These costs outweigh illegal alien tax contributions, as noted by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), which estimated the total cost of illegal immigration — at the federal, state, and local levels — in 2017 having resulted in a net fiscal burden of $116 billion.

The estimation was calculated by subtracting the tax revenue paid by illegal aliens — merely $19 billion — from the total economic impact of illegal migration, $134.9 billion, FAIR revealed.

In addition to finding and removing illegal aliens residing in the United States, President Trump has been working on saving taxpayer dollars through his Big Beautiful Bill, which excludes roughly 1.4 million illegal migrants from the nation’s Medicaid program.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.