In 2024 Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Argued No Right to Carry a Gun at ‘Political Rallies and Protests’

In 2024, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) was among 17 AGs who contended there is no right to carry a gun at “political rallies and protests.”

The AGs did this in a January 26, 2024, filing in support of upholding California’s gun controls for “sensitive places” in a Ninth Circuit case.

In the filing, Ellison and the other AGs expressed support for banning the possession of firearms “in crowded places.”

The AGs wrote: “Without the power to institute such restrictions, California and other states would be left unable effectively to prevent gun violence in crowded places, around vulnerable populations, or where individuals are exercising other constitutionally protected rights, putting the public at risk.”

They emphasized, “Even the perceived risk of gun violence could cause repercussions, as individuals may be discouraged from visiting crowded or confined locations where they know others may be armed.”

To bolster their argument, Ellison and the other AGs noted the practice of designating “event involving political speech, like political rallies and protests,” as gun-free sensitive places.

On Saturday a federal officer shot and fatally wounded an armed man in Minneapolis. DHS indicated the agent who shot the man did so by firing “defensive shots.”

The incident occurred in a crowded place amid a protest.

