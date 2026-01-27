President Trump described Alex Pretti’s death as “terrible” during an interview Tuesday on FOX News’s Will Cain Show, but made clear he didn’t “like the fact that he [Pretti] was carrying a gun.”

Trump said, “I think the whole thing was terrible. I don’t like the fact that he was carrying a gun that was fully loaded and he had two magazines with him…”

He added, “No one knows when they saw the gun, how they saw the gun, everything else. Bottom line, it was terrible.”

Trump also said the January 7, 2026, incident in which a federal agent shot and killed Renee Good after she allegedly drove her vehicle into him was “terrible.”

Pretti was allegedly carrying a Sig Sauer AXG Combat pistol, which ships with 21-round magazines.

Earlier on Tuesday, the New York Post reported that Pretti had “suffered a broken rib in a violent confrontation with agents a week before” the confrontation in which he was killed.

CNN noted that a source said federal immigration officials “documented details about Alex Pretti before he was shot [before Saturday’s fatal shooting].”

It is unknown if he came to federal immigration officials’ attention during the confrontation the week before the shooting or if he had come to their attention before then.

