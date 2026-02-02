The Rangueil Accident and Emergency unit in Toulouse was evacuated after doctors found “an eight-inch-long live World War I artillery shell in…[a man’s] rectum,” according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail quoted “an investigating source” who indicated that the patient, a 24-year-old man, “…was in a state of extreme discomfort, having inserted a large object up his rectum.”

Because the artillery shell was not inert, “bomb disposal experts” were called in, as was the fire brigade.

The New York Post noted that “a security perimeter” was set around the medical facility while the artillery shell was being handled.

The 24-year-old man, who is a French national, must now face authorities for possession of munitions of that level.

The Daily Mail pointed out, “There was no initial explanation as to why the shell ended up in the man’s body, but local media speculated that it might have had something to do with his social life.”

