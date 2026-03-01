Report: Several People Wounded in Mass Stabbing Near Washington, DC

Several people were wounded Sunday just before 1:20 p.m. in a mass stabbing near I-495 at Little River Turnpike in Annandale, Virginia, according to reports.

The DC MD VA Live reported that a Virginia State Trooper fired shots to end the incident.

Details on the incident are scant, but FFX Now noted “the incident is believed to have begun with a traffic collision…[after which an] unidentified man is then believed to have exited his vehicle before stabbing at least three people.” FOX 5 DC observed that “emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle collision and stabbing on the interstate.”

Breitbart News reported that four innocents were killed in a mass stabbing in Washington state on Tuesday morning. Deputies arrived on scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. and shot and killed the alleged stabber.

