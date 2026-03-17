One Dead, One Injured in Holloman Air Force Base Shooting

One person is dead and another injured after a Holloman Air Force Base shooting that occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Holloman is located in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

KVIA reported that the injured individual was “transported for medical treatment.”

KFOX14 pointed out that the base was placed on lockdown after the shooting was reported, but it was lifted a short time later. KRQE noted the law enforcement “officials say there is no threat to the public.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.