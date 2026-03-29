A shot rang out in Hanover, Maryland’s Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday afternoon as an armed citizen fought off three alleged attackers outside Burlington Coat Factory.

WBAL-TV reported that police were called for the gunshot around 5 p.m. and discovered that three people had “approached and assaulted” a customer outside the clothing store. During the assault the intended victim pulled a gun and it discharged, striking one of the three alleged attackers in the wrist.

FOX 5 noted that the alleged attackers ran to a car and fled the scene, but police were able to locate the vehicle on I-97. “The car drove off again, and police chased them” until the vehicle crashed and the alleged attackers were arrested.

Three persons were arrested in all, one of whom “had an apparent gunshot wound on his wrist.” The two other suspects arrested were both injured in the crash.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.