Good Guy with a Gun Shoots, Kills Alleged Assaulter in Parking Lot

A good guy with a gun drew his firearm while under attack in the parking lot of Austin, Texas’s Cabana Club on Friday night, killing an alleged assaulter.

FOX 7 reported that police were called about the incident around 8:40 p.m.

A group of people reportedly mistook two people in the parking lot for someone else and allegedly attacked them. One of the two victims was allegedly beaten until his skull was fractured and ribs were injured.

The second would-be victim recognized the danger of the escalating violence, drew his gun and fired. FOX 7 pointed out that the shooting left one person dead.

As it turns out, the two would-be victims were both employees of Central Texas Gun Works (CTGW).

CTGW owner Michael Cargill recounted the events leading up to the shooting and made clear he believes his armed employee did the right thing:

KXAN quoted Cargill saying, “I want to make sure it’s very clear that my employees did exactly what they were supposed to do. They defended themselves. They were being attacked. Someone tried to kill them.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.