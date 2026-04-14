VIDEO: High School Principal Tackles Would-Be Mass Shooter

Video released this week shows Pauls Valley High School principal Kirk Moore tackling an alleged would-be mass shooter on April 8, 2026, and taking a round to the leg.

OKC FOX reported that 20-year-old Victor Lee Hawkins entered the high school last week, allegedly armed “with two loaded … pistols.”

He allegedly pointed one of the guns at a student in the school’s foyer and tried to shoot, but the gun malfunctioned. He worked to clear the malfunction and fired the gun, but did not strike anyone.

Principal Moore saw what was going on and came running and was shot while trying to subdue Hawkins. He tackled Hawkins as the student in the foyer fled the scene.

KOCO noted that Hawkins allegedly pointed one of the guns at Moore’s head during the ensuing struggle, then another staff member came and helped get the guns out of Hawkins’ reach.

Court documents indicate Hawkins was allegedly motivated by the April 20, 1999, Columbine High School shooting.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military HiLastory with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.