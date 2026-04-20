Alleged Intruder in Houston, Texas Shatters Window, Gets Shot by Homeowner

On Sunday morning around 2 a.m., an alleged intruder in Houston, Texas shattered the glass in the door of a house and the homeowner shot him.

Click2Houston reported that the alleged intruder crashed his vehicle “near Truman Street and Old Yale Street just before 2 a.m.”

He then allegedly jumped a fence, shattered a window in the door of house, and the homeowner opened fire.

FOX 26 noted that the alleged intruder was transported to a hospital and “his condition is unknown, but he is considered stable.”

The homeowner was unharmed.

Breitbart News reported that on Saturday, in St. Petersburg, Florida, an alleged intruder was shot by a homeowner.

The St. Petersburg homeowner was awakened by the noise the suspect was making and “ordered the man to leave the property.” The suspect refused to leave and was subsequently shot and killed.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.