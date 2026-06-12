The man believed to have shot and wounded ten and killed one Friday morning in Midland, Texas, was wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer.

Breitbart News reported the shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Friday and led to a standoff, after law enforcement encircled the gunman’s position.

At 11:25 a.m. local time, NBC News noted a police announcement that the shooting suspect was dead.

Houston Public Media identified the deceased suspect as 45-year-old Victor Mata Villarreal of Odessa. He was wanted “for attempted capital murder of a peace officer” after he allegedly shot at a Midland police officer during an incident Wednesday.

Villarreal allegedly opened fire on officers again Friday morning, when they responded to the active shooter report.

No information has been provided as to whether Villarreal was killed in exchange of gunfire or by self-inflicted means.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.