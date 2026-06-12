Police Standoff in Texas After Gunman Kills at Least One, Others Injured

A reported active shooter incident leaving at least one dead and others injured has turned into a police standoff in Midland, Texas.

UPDATE: NBC News noted that at 11:25 a.m. local time, police reported the shooting suspect in the Friday morning Midland shooting was dead.

The original story continues below:

Your Basin reported the incident unfolded early Friday morning.

ABC News put the total number of victims at 11, one of whom is deceased. (These numbers may change as further details are released.)

NewsWest19 reported that the suspect is surrounded by law enforcement “near the area of Business 20 and Eisenhower Drive.”

Midland Police Chief Greg Snow said, “Officers heard gunfire coming from the building and worked quickly to secure and clear the area. Armored units were deployed, and partner agencies assisted in the response. Efforts to bring the standoff with the shooter to a safe resolution are ongoing.”

USA Today quoted Snow saying, “Efforts to bring the standoff with the shooter to a safe resolution are ongoing,”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.