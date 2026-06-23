Gun-Controlled Chicago: At Least 39 Shot During Weekend

At least 39 people were shot, 6 of them fatally, during the weekend in stringently gun-controlled Chicago, Illinois.

Breitbart News reported on the violence attending the early portion of the weekend, with at least 27 shot Friday into Saturday evening alone. Five of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

At least another 12 people were shot as the weekend continued, and one of the 12 was killed, ABC 7 noted.

That additional fatality resulted from a 6:15 a.m. shooting Sunday “in the 5500 block of South Princeton Avenue.” A 21-year-old man was shot and thereafter transported to a hospital, where he died.

The Chicago Tribune pointed out that as of June 20, 2026, one-hundred-and-ninety-seven people have been murdered in Chicago this year.

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has some of the most stringent gun controls in the country. Those controls include a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card requirement for gun possession, a concealed carry license requirement for carrying a firearm for self-defense, a gun storage law, and more.

Moreover, Chicago additionally has another “assault weapons” ban in the form of a Cook County ban that also prohibits “high capacity” magazines. The city has a ban on being armed for self-defense on public transit as well.

Despite the failure of gun control to prevent the kind of violence witnessed in Chicago this past weekend, U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) responded to the violence by pushing yet another gun law.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.