Alleged Intruder in Critical Condition After Home Occupant Opens Fire

An alleged intruder is in critical condition after the occupant of a Huntsville, Alabama, home opened fire on him Wednesday around 3:00 a.m.

HuntsvilleAL.com reported that a shooting was reported to police and responding officers found the alleged intruder on scene, suffering from gunshot wounds.

AOL.com noted that a preliminary investigation, conducted by Huntsville Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, “found that the injured man allegedly entered the home unlawfully while armed with a firearm.” Once inside the home, the suspect allegedly threatened the occupants, one of whom shot him.

The investigatory findings have already been given to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, showing the incident “appears to have been an act of self-defense.”

Law enforcement continues to investigate the wounded alleged intruder for first-degree burglary but made clear that additional charges may be added.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.