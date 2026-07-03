Report: 3 Shot in Mall After Argument Between Groups Leads to Gunfire

Three people were shot, two of them fatally, following an alleged argument early Friday afternoon at the Dearborn, Michigan, Fairlane Town Center mall.

ClickOnDetroit reported that the shots rang out at around 1:25 p.m.

People magazine noted that police indicated the shooting “stemmed from a dispute between two groups of people and was not a random act of violence.” CBS News pointed out that police said both groups “brought handguns to the mall.”

Three people were reportedly shot, one of whom died at the mall and another of whom died after being transported to the hospital. The third shooting victim is receiving treatment at a hospital.

Dearborn Police Issa Shahin commented on the incident, saying, “It’s completely unacceptable. For it to happen anywhere is unacceptable. The idea that it would happen in a public space, a mall, where people shop, is unconscionable. It’s just unbelievable.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.