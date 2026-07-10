Federal Judge Denies DOJ an Injunction Against CA Glock Ban

U.S. District Judge Monica Ramirez Almadani denied the DOJ’s request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against California’s Glock ban on July 9, 2026.

Breitbart News reported that Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon announced the lawsuit on July 1, 2026.

In a DOJ press release, Dhillon said, “The Civil Rights Division will defend law-abiding citizens from states that seek to disarm them illegally. This lawsuit is yet another example of this Justice Department enforcing the Second Amendment by protecting citizens against unconstitutional state regulation of firearms.”

But on Thursday, Judge Almadani denied the TRO request, saying in part that the law “includes carveouts for the transfer of machine-gun convertible pistols under various circumstances…[so] it is not clear that California citizens are prohibited outright from acquiring Glock and Glock-style pistols.”

The DOJ has not said whether it plans to appeal.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.