A new gun buyback push is underway in the Australian state of New South Wales and Liberal Party Opposition Leader Kellie Sloane is calling the scheme “absolute bullsh*t.”

ABC reported the buyback in the country’s most populous state is being pushed as a response to a terror attack at a Bondi Beach Hanukkah celebration on December 14, 2025.

The Associated Press reported that one of the two attackers was allegedly ISIS-inspired. Fifteen innocents were killed in the slaughter, and Breitbart News noted Australia’s stringent gun controls failed to prevent the bloodshed.

Now, “NSW Premier Chris Minns and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have formally announced a gun buyback ‘bigger than the Howard-era’ scheme.”

The pair of left-wing Labor Party politicians plan to use buybacks to take 274,000 firearms out of circulation.

RELATED: Surely Gun Control Is Doing Wonders in Australia — Or Is It?

Opposition Leader Sloane is not on board and used typical Australian frankness to outline her views and opposition.

She said, “To suggest a gun buyback is going to solve this for us, is going to stop another Bondi, it’s absolute bulls***, and I’m sorry for the language, it’s entirely unlike me, but I am frustrated and we need to make sure that we are addressing the real enemy.”

She continued, “I can tell you the real enemy is not a farmer, and it is not a law-abiding sporting shooter from Sydney’s west, that is not the real enemy. You’ve got to be absolutely kidding yourself if you think that criminals, organized criminals, the people shooting up our streets in south-west Sydney, or that would-be terrorists are going to walk into a cop shop and hand over their guns.”

Sloane added, “I mean, that’s a joke.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.