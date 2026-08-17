19-Year-Old Arrested in Connection with Virginia State University Shooting

A 19-year-old man who is not a student a Virginia State University was arrested in connection with a shooting at the school which occurred Saturday around 1:30 a.m.

Breitbart News reported the shooting, noting the AP’s observation that the incident “[involved] multiple suspects.”

The Post Millennial pointed out that one suspect, a 19-year-old from Henrico, Virginia, is now under arrest.

The Washington Times noted that the 19-year-old was found “hiding inside a closet in the Seward Hall student dormitory” hours after the shooting. Charges against him include “malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.”

Five people were injured in the shooting, one of whom is in critical condition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.