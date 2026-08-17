Roger Marshall: Fauci ‘Drunk with Power,’ ‘Drunk with His Own Celebrity Status’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Night in America,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) discussed former Biden health adviser Anthony Fauci, who led U.S. policy on the COVID-19 pandemic, and his possible abuse of trust.

According to the Kansas Republican, who was also a practicing obstetrician, Fauci was obsessed with his own power and celebrity status.

“You know, most of us tend to trust doctors,” host Trey Gowdy said. “Really, it’s a unique relationship. The doctor-patient relationship is a unique one. My father is a physician. I mean, I trust my doctors. It just seems Fauci was more of a politician than a physician. I just worry about the damage he did to medicine and science while he was trying to play politics.”

Marshall replied, “Yes, Trey. There’s no doubt that he was drunk with power. He was drunk with his own his own celebrity status when all this was going on. And at the same time, he’s covering up viral gain-of-function research, which he’d been funding for 20 years. So, he was telling his diary one thing, telling the American people another thing. He was sending texts to the CDC director, to the Surgeon General saying one thing, but then telling the American public something else. And to your point, all he had to say is, look, we don’t know, but you should ask your doctor, and he or she can talk with you the benefits and the risk of this particular vaccine. The advice I gave my parents was different than the advice I gave for my children and grandchildren, as you can imagine.”

“But Fauci threw that all out the window,” he added. “He says he is the science. You should trust him. He knows what’s best for everybody. And of course, we found that not to be true.”

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