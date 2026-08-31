Arizona Homeowner Hears Breaking Glass, Shoots Alleged Burglar Dead

A homeowner in Saint David, Arizona, heard breaking glass at his home Sunday morning and, after investigating, shot and killed an alleged burglar.
KOLD reported that the homeowner checked his security system after hearing the noise and “noticed someone outside.” He then moved through the home toward the area where he believed the alleged burglar might be and “saw a shadow near a window that appeared to be someone trying to break in.”
FOX 10 Phoenix noted that the homeowner shot the suspect.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office pointed out, “The homeowner advised deputies that he was armed and fired his weapon, apparently striking the individual attempting to enter the residence.”
When law enforcement responded to the scene they found the alleged burglar lying outside the window. He “was later pronounced dead.”
The homeowner’s family was at the home at the time of the incident, “including two small children,” according to KOLD; none of them were injured.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
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