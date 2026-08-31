Arizona Homeowner Hears Breaking Glass, Shoots Alleged Burglar Dead

A homeowner in Saint David, Arizona, heard breaking glass at his home Sunday morning and, after investigating, shot and killed an alleged burglar.

KOLD reported that the homeowner checked his security system after hearing the noise and “noticed someone outside.” He then moved through the home toward the area where he believed the alleged burglar might be and “saw a shadow near a window that appeared to be someone trying to break in.”

FOX 10 Phoenix noted that the homeowner shot the suspect.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office pointed out, “The homeowner advised deputies that he was armed and fired his weapon, apparently striking the individual attempting to enter the residence.”

When law enforcement responded to the scene they found the alleged burglar lying outside the window. He “was later pronounced dead.”

The homeowner’s family was at the home at the time of the incident, “including two small children,” according to KOLD; none of them were injured.