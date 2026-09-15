Seattle Mayor Pushes Carry Ban for Everyone in Light of Gun Crime

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson (D) is pushing for a “sensitive places” ban on concealed carry in certain parts of her city in response to the criminal use of guns in the commission of crime.

KOMO News reported that Wilson wants to work with the state’s legislators for more gun control, “including regulation of firearms ‘in sensitive spaces,’ regulation of firearms at Seattle Center, and an update to juvenile firearm possession and sentencing laws.”

Wilson’s gun control push comes months after three people were killed during a July 26, 2026, shootout at the Bite of Seattle food festival and just under two weeks after six people were shot, three of them fatally, during a 24-hour stretch in the city.

As for the goal of establishing “sensitive places” in which concealed carry would be prohibited, New York City did that in Times Square and numerous defenseless people have been shot.

For example, Breitbart News noted that three people were wounded around 11:50 p.m. July 13, 2023, when a suspect opened fire in gun-free Times Square. Another three people were shot in the gun-free zone on August 9, 2025, and a bank executive and another citizen were stabbed in Times Square on August 31, 2026.

The bank executive succumbed to her wounds.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.