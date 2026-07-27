Three Dead Following Shootout at Seattle Food Festival

Three people are dead and four others injured following a shootout Sunday evening between at least two people at the Bite of Seattle food festival.

KING5 reported that incident occurred around 6 p.m.

Two people died at the scene and a third person died after being transported to the hospital.

The New York Times noted that one of the shooting suspects is in custody and a search is on for the second. Seattle Police Department assistant chief Tyrone Davis described the suspect in custody as a “young person.”

SPD deputy chief Andre Sayles indicated there is the possibility that there were more than two people shooting. Regardless of the number, Police think the suspects were shooting at each other during the food festival.

One of the wounded victims is a two-year-old boy who is in stable condition.

The annual festival started in 1982 and draws 350,000 attendees over “three days of food, drink, and community celebration,” according to its website.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.