Resident Fatally Shoots Man ‘Believed to Be an Intruder’

Miami, Florida Police spokeswoman Officer Kenia Fallat said a resident in the city shot and killed a man “believed to be an intruder” around 5:00 a.m. Monday, according to CBS News.

The incident occurred “at 4606 Northwest 5th Avenue, east of Interstate 95.”

Miami Fire-Rescue arrived on the scene and found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound who “was later pronounced dead at the scene.”

Neighbors in the area are upset, saying they have voiced safety concerns for some time, NBC South Florida noted.

One neighbor, Sebastian Gonzalez, said, “You can’t live peacefully here. Every other day there’s a new thing. …There’s people robbing your house, break-ins, drug addicts.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.