Alleged Intruder Dies After Being Shot by Home Occupant

An alleged intruder died after being shot around 11:30 p.m. Friday by the occupant of a home in Pampa, Texas.

ABC 7 Amarillo noted the preliminary investigation indicated “the man knew the residents of the home but was uninvited and forced his way inside.”

My High Plains quoted the Pampa Police Department saying, “Fearing for their safety, one of the occupants inside the home obtained a handgun and fired at the subject.”

News Channel 10 reported that after officers responded the wounded man was transported to Pampa Regional Medical Center.

A short time later the alleged intruder was transferred to an Amarillo hospital and that is where he died.