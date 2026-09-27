Alleged Intruder Dies After Being Shot by Home Occupant

An alleged intruder died after being shot around 11:30 p.m. Friday by the occupant of a home in Pampa, Texas.
ABC 7 Amarillo noted the preliminary investigation indicated “the man knew the residents of the home but was uninvited and forced his way inside.”
My High Plains quoted the Pampa Police Department saying, “Fearing for their safety, one of the occupants inside the home obtained a handgun and fired at the subject.”
News Channel 10 reported that after officers responded the wounded man was transported to Pampa Regional Medical Center.
A short time later the alleged intruder was transferred to an Amarillo hospital and that is where he died.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
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