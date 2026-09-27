Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs Ten New Gun Control Bills Into Law

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed ten new gun control bills on Saturday, one of which is designed to block 3D printers from printing firearms.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety cheered Newsom’s signature on The Firearm Printing Prevention Act (AB 2047), describing it as “groundbreaking legislation.”

AB 2047 was fashioned to “stop the next generation of ghost guns before they are made by requiring consumer 3D printers sold in California to incorporate technology that identifies and blocks attempts to print firearms and illegal firearm parts.”

Another one of the gun controls, Senate Bill 948, “dramatically expands California’s Firearm Safety Certificate (FSC) requirements by mandating a minimum four-hour training course beginning in 2029, including live-fire exercises and state-prescribed classroom instruction,” according to the NRA-ILA.

Among the other new controls, AB 1743, “expands the state’s firearm owner’s data-sharing framework by increasing access to information maintained in California’s Automated Firearms System and related databases.”

Senate Bill 1220 “[adds] a new firearm-prohibiting misdemeanor to California’s list of offenses that trigger a 10-year firearm prohibition.”

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Gov. Newsom’s office put out a press release on the signing the new gun controls, describing California as the “[No. 1] state in the nation for gun law strength and effectiveness.” His office did not mention FBI figures highlighted by Breitbart News, which show that while California is No. 1 in gun control it was also No. 1 in “active shooter instances” in both 2021 and 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.