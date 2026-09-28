Chicago: At Least 16 Shot Friday Through Sunday Morning

At least 16 people were shot, one fatally, Friday through Sunday morning in Democrat-run, stringently gun-controlled, Chicago, Illinois.

CBS News reported the fatal shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Friday “near the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.”

A 26-year-old man was standing near his vehicle when at least one occupant inside a sedan opened fire. The man was able to get into his vehicle and attempt to flee but the driver of the sedan chased him as another occupant continued shooting.

ABC 7 noted that a “black sedan” then fled the scene.

The 26-year-old man was struck by numerous bullets and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A database maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times shows that 312 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2026.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.