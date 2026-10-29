Trump DOJ to Glendale, CA: Lawsuit Coming If the City Doesn’t Immediately Halt $2,000 Concealed Carry License Fees

Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ, Harmeet Dhillon, sent a letter to the Mayor of Glendale, California, on October 28, 2026, informing him that a lawsuit is coming if the city does not immediately cease enforcement of its egregious concealed carry license fees.

The Mayor is Ardashes Kassakhian (D).

The letter was also addressed to Glendale Chief of Police Robert William and the city attorney, Michael Garcia.

In the letter, Dhillon noted that the city of Glendale “recently increased the initial application fee for a license to carry a firearm…from $100 $1,078.” The fee for renewing a license was increased from $50 to $826.

With all other fees added, Dhillon pointed out that this means the total price for an initial concealed carry license applicant is about $2,000 and the price for a renewal is “approximately $1,300.”

She noted that these prices make the exercise of the Second Amendment cost-prohibitive and represent “regulations that prevent ordinary citizens from carrying firearms in public for self-defense.”

Dhillon made clear the DOJ will be filing suit against the city and against the police department for “[enforcing] this abusive licensing scheme.”

She clarified that the DOJ will consider deferring the filing if the city agrees to “immediately cease enforcement of the fees” mentioned heretofore and “[acknowledges] the unconstitutionality of the fees,” among other things.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.