Israel-Haters Try to Hijack a Holocaust Museum for Gaza ‘Genocide’

Anti-Israel activists in South Africa are planning protests at a local Holocaust museum to demand that it recognize the recent Gaza war as a “genocide,” comparable to the Nazi murder of six million Jews.

The Jerusalem Post reported Monday:

South African anti-Israel groups are set to protest at the Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Centre (JHGC) on Monday and Friday to demand the museum recognize the situation in Gaza as a genocide and adopt Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions policies. Palestine Solidarity Campaign Gauteng shared an advertisement for the protest on Thursday, asserting that the JHGC was engaging in genocide denialism and that its “silence” was complicity. “It is an injustice and insult to all victims of genocide that the Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Centre has remained silent on the genocide being committed against Palestinians,” PSC said in a collaborative Instagram post with South African Jews for a Free Palestine, Palestine Solidarity Alliance, and South African BDS Coalition.

Unlike the Holocaust, in which Nazi Germany targeted Jews for complete destruction, Israel’s war in Gaza was waged in self-defense after an invasion by Hamas terrorists who had clear genocidal intent themselves.

Israel lacked any intent for genocide, and — as military expert John Spencer observed — was relieved when the war was over and the hostages were returned, the opposite of what would have been a genocidal agenda.

After the ceasefire began earlier this month, some pro-Palestinian activists began referring to Gazans as “holocaust survivors,” prompting both outrage and mockery.

South Africa has accused Israel of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and is refusing to abandon the case, even at war’s end.

