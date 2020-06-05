Jihadis in Indonesia Call for ‘Burning and Robbing’ Chinese Businesses

Jihadists in Indonesia are calling for violent attacks on Chinese-run businesses amid surging anti-Chinese sentiment in the Muslim-majority nation.

In the midst of an economic recession caused by the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, foreign workers in Indonesia compete for dwindling local jobs with Indonesians. This has seeded resentment toward the Chinese, who make up the majority of Indonesia’s foreign workforce, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Thursday.

Sofyan Tsauri, a former al-Qaeda terrorist who served five years in prison for helping to arm terror groups and now supports Indonesia’s counterterrorism efforts, said on Monday, “Some jihadis have called for the burning and robbing of Chinese shops.”

He made the comment following his participation in a webinar on Monday by the Indonesian think tank Center for Radicalism and Deradicalization Studies, the SCMP reported.

According to Sofyan, jihadis have called for attacks on Chinese businesses on social media platforms, including Facebook, for the past six months. The calls to action have been made by members of Indonesia’s Islamic State affiliate, Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), members of al-Qaeda, and other jihadist groups operating in Indonesia.