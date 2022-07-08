World leaders expressed shock and grief at the loss of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on Friday following his public assassination during a political rally.

Japan’s international news service NHK reported early in the morning that Abe, 67, was shot during a speech in the city of Nara, near Kyoto, while campaigning for candidates in the upcoming Upper House election. Reuters reported that a 41-year-old man named Yamagami Tetsuya was arrested following the shooting.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro released a statement following Abe’s death, calling him a “great friend of Brazil” and decreeing an official mourning period in the country of three days.

“I receive with extreme indignation and sorrow the news of the death of [Abe Shinzo], a brilliant leader and great friend of Brazil,” Bolsonaro wrote.

“I extend to Abe’s family, as well as to our Japanese brothers and sisters, my solidarity and the wish that God takes care of their souls in this moment of pain,” he said in part. “May your murder be severely punished. We are with Japan.”

– Recebo com extrema indignação e pesar a notícia da morte de @AbeShinzo , líder brilhante e que foi um grande amigo do Brasil. Estendo à família de Abe, bem como aos nossos irmãos japoneses, a minha solidariedade e o desejo de que Deus cuide de suas almas neste momento de dor. — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 8, 2022

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that Saturday would be a day of national mourning for Abe’s death, ABC News reported.

“Mr. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a special strategic and global partnership. Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment,” Modi said.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry called Abe’s assassination “an act of terrorism” and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s office called the shooting “an intolerable criminal act.”

Both Taiwan’s government and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also released statements, Indonesia lamenting Abe’s “untimely demise.” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen described Abe’s assassination as an “indescribable shock.”

安倍晋三元首相のご逝去の報に接し、言葉にならないほどのショックを受けています。台湾国民も深い悲しみの中にいます。 安倍先生とはまた台湾でお目にかかれると信じていました。しかし、許し難い暴挙によって尊い命が奪われてしまいました。 — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) July 8, 2022

“The news of the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has given me an indescribable shock. The Taiwanese people are also in deep sorrow,” Ing-wen said. “I believed that I would see Dr. Abe again in Taiwan. However, an unforgivable violence has robbed him of his precious life.”

Leftist president of Chile Gabriel Boric Font extended his condolences to “all the people of Japan for” Abe’s “horrible murder.”

Mi más sentido pésame a la familia del Ex Primer Ministro Shinzo Abe y a todo el pueblo de Japón por el horrible asesinato del que fue víctima. — Gabriel Boric Font (@gabrielboric) July 8, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a statement saying, “this heinous act of violence has no excuse.”



Horrible news of a brutal assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. I am extending my deepest condolences to his family and the people of Japan at this difficult time. This heinous act of violence has no excuse. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 8, 2022

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro made an appearance on social media on Friday but notably omitted any mention of Abe, instead posting, “Happy Friday!” before posting other political content.

¡Feliz Viernes! Hoy será un gran día para ratificar el camino que decidimos transitar, en el marco del inicio de una Nueva Época. Tenemos el plan, el compromiso necesario y la ruta que nos llevará victoriosos al 2030. ¡Pendientes! — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) July 8, 2022

Other leaders also released statements following Abe’s death. Leftist Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country has “lost a close friend.”

The assassination of @AbeShinzo is incredibly shocking – and I’m deeply saddened. The world has lost a great man of vision, and Canada has lost a close friend. My thoughts are with his wife, Akie, and the people of Japan as they mourn this loss. You’ll be missed, my friend. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 8, 2022

“My thoughts are with his wife, Akie, and the people of Japan as they mourn this loss. You’ll be missed, my friend,” Trudeau wrote.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who just announced he will be stepping down following months of scandals, lauded Abe’s leadership “through uncharted times.”

Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people. The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 8, 2022

The prime ministers of New Zealand and Australia, Jacinda Ardern and Anthony Albanese, extended “deepest sympathies” to Abe’s family.

Shocked and saddened by the tragic death of former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo. He was a great friend and ally to Australia. Deepest sympathies to his family and the people of Japan. We mourn with you. pic.twitter.com/ms9Va9OPN4 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 8, 2022

So deeply shocked to hear about the past PM of Japan-Shinzo Abe. He was one of the first leaders I met when I became PM. He was deeply committed to his role but also generous & kind. My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) July 8, 2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany will “stand closely by Japan’s side in these difficult hours.”

The assassination of @AbeShinzo leaves me shocked and deeply saddened. My deepest sympathy goes to his family, my colleague Fumio @kishida230 and our Japanese friends. We stand closely by Japan's side in these difficult hours. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) July 8, 2022

President Joe Biden belatedly released a statement saying he is “stunned” and “outraged,” before using his death to again condemn “gun violence.”

“While there are many details that we do not yet know, we know that violent attacks are never acceptable and that gun violence always leaves a deep scar on the communities that are affected by it. The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief. I send my deepest condolences to his family,” Biden said in part.