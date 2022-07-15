Chinese propagandist Hu Xijin, the former top editor of the influential state-run newspaper Global Times, made the case in a commentary on Thursday that the Democrats will lose November’s midterm elections unless leftist President Joe Biden makes major concessions to China, including lowering Trump-era tariffs on key goods.

The vast majority of recent polling shows significant dissatisfaction among the American public with the Biden presidency and the Democrats more generally, leading to reports of panic among Democrat insiders regarding the midterm elections and even calls for Biden to resign. Disapproval of Biden crosses party lines, garnering record highs even among Democrats. The rapid decline of the American economy under Biden has repeatedly polled as the top issue among American voters; specific issues such as inflation and high gas prices appear in the polling to be fueling economic concern.

“If inflation doesn’t come down in the next few months, I believe the Democrats will lose badly in the upcoming midterm elections in November,” Hu opined. “The major concern of people in all countries is the economy and their own lives. Geopolitics attracts huge attention of the public opinion [sic], which is often deceived by the illusion [sic] that geopolitics is more important than people’s livelihoods.”

Hu contended that Americans do not necessarily care about confrontation with China or other American rivals, like Russia, so Biden wasted much-needed political capital that should have been invested in fixing the economy. He then claimed, without evidence, that the Communist Party can help fix America’s inflation partner and that its economy benefits the United States.

“The Biden administration has made great efforts to manipulate geopolitics against Russia and China, but it lacks a sober mind in handling the most important economic issues. China is a partner in helping the U.S. lower inflation,” Hu argued. “China exports large quantities of nice and cheap goods to the U.S., and a large portion of the foreign exchange earned by China is in turn used to purchase U.S. treasuries.”

“China has become a promoter of the livelihoods of the U.S. people, but the Biden administration has spared no efforts to fence off China, and has been hesitant about removing the additional tariffs imposed on Chinese products,” Hu concluded. “The Democrats deserve it if they lose the mid-term elections.”

In reality, the tethering of the parasitic Chinese communist economy to America’s has resulted in widespread economic devastation in the country’s manufacturing sector. Polling shows Americans largely blame cheap foreign labor for the industrial collapse at home.

China’s public image in America is even worse when factoring in the long list of human rights atrocities, including slavery and genocide, it is currently perpetrating. While a Pew Research Center study published in late June found global disgust with the Chinese Communist Party for its genocide of the Uyghur people, organ harvesting of political prisoners, and other crimes, Americans are among the world’s least trusting of the Communist Party. Pew found that 82 percent of Americans had an unfavorable view of China in 2022, higher than even two years prior when the Communist Party unleashed the Chinese coronavirus on the world. Another 70 percent described American-Chinese relations as negative.

A March poll published by the Wall Street Journal found that 73 percent of Americans see China as the greatest economic threat to the United States – not a “promoter of the livelihoods of the U.S. people” or, much less, the solution for America’s economic woes. The majority of respondents in the Wall Street Journal, 52 percent, described China as America’s greatest security threat.

Americans also do not appear to view Biden’s relationship with China the way Hu depicted it. A poll published in April by The Trafalgar Group and Convention of States Action found that 63.7 percent of Americans believed it was likely or very likely that China had “conflicted” or “compromised” Biden’s performance as president – meaning, contrary to Hu’s claim, that Biden was being too soft on the repressive rogue state.

Biden, a longtime senator before serving as vice president and then president, has maintained friendly relations personally with China and reportedly engaged in significant economic activity with the American opponent state. As Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer revealed in his bestselling book Red-Handed, the Biden family generally profited to the tune of $31 million in deals with China that included negotiating with the regime’s Ministry of State Security.

“I don’t know of a time in American history where the American first family has had this kind of a financial bond with a foreign intelligence service, particularly a foreign intelligence service that wants to defeat the United States in global competition,” Schweizer remarked in January.

