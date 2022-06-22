Poll: Rising Gas Prices Emerge as Top Midterm Issue

Gas prices have emerged as the top midterm issue, barely edging out inflation, data from Rasmussen Reports found.

Rasmussen Reports on Tuesday released a list of top voter midterm issues among likely voters and found rising gas prices reigning as the very top issue.

According to the data, 92 percent are concerned, and of those, 68 percent are “very” concerned. However, inflation is still an extremely pressing issue, as 91 percent said they are concerned, 69 percent of whom are very concerned.

The economy rounds out the top three midterm issues, as 89 percent are concerned, with 69 percent “very” concerned.

Notably, Rasmussen Reports found a major difference between the concerns of voters and the “U.S. Legacy Media,” identifying climate change, abortion rights, and the Capitol Riot Investigation as the top three issues for the latter group, demonstrating a major disconnect between members of the establishment media and the American people:

The finding coincides with rising gas prices, which hit an all-time record high of $5.016 last week, on June 14. Currently, the average price of regular gas stands at $4.955, which is $1.886 higher than it was one year ago. Even with the slight dip in gas prices over the last week, they are still over $2.57 higher than they were on former President Trump’s last full day in office.

Another Rasmussen Reports survey also found that 52 percent blame Biden for higher fuel prices, including 80 percent of Republicans, 54 percent of independents, and 24 percent of Democrats. It also found that 74 percent believe the U.S. economy has worsened over the last year under Biden’s leadership, and 57 percent rate Biden’s handling of economic issues as “poor.”

Biden is expected to announce support of a three-month gas tax holiday on Wednesday as he and fellow Democrats refuse to take responsibility for the current state of affairs.