‘My Son Hunter’ Highlights How Bidens Ignored Uyghur Genocide to Get Rich in China

The new film My Son Hunter includes a scene in which the fictionalized Hunter Biden proudly boasts of the million-dollar deals he made with Chinese businessmen, only to appear momentarily chagrined when reminded that Beijing was committing genocide while Hunter and his partners were happily raking in Chinese cash.

The scene briskly dramatizes Hunter going into business with Ye Jianming, once a high-flying Chinese oil tycoon and youthful “princeling” of the Chinese Communist Party, who came to a mysterious and probably very unhappy end after he became an embarrassment to the regime in Beijing.

In the movie, as apparently in life, Hunter seemed untroubled by Ye’s links to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Chinese intelligence. The Biden scion became part of Ye’s lavishly-funded effort to develop influential connections in the United States, as extensively chronicled in Peter Schweizer’s bestselling book Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win.

The Biden family made millions dealing with Ye and other questionable Chinese tycoons, facilitating deals in both the U.S. and abroad. Hunter, for example, partnered with a Chinese state-owned, PLA-linked shipping company that attempted to buy the national railroad of Greece in a bid to push Beijing’s colonialist Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) into Europe.

My Son Hunter depicts Ye developing both a business relationship and friendship with Hunter. The shooting-star Chinese billionaire seems greatly amused by Hunter’s penchant for scoring high-six-figure salaries and astronomical consulting fees despite being a human train wreck with no relevant business skills. Hunter sarcastically attributes his success to his “superpower,” which the movie dramatizes as a spectral Joe Biden floating around Hunter’s business meetings wearing a superhero cape.

The emails uncovered in Hunter’s “laptop from hell” shed new light on Ye and his CEFC China Energy mega-corporation, including revelations about Ye’s role in the Belt and Road Initiative.

One of the emails discussed Hunter potentially taking on a chairmanship or vice-chairmanship in a venture with CEFC, with perks including an $850,000 salary and a hefty share of equity in the newly formed company. This was the email that included the now-infamous, but evidently not infamous enough, comment that ten percent of the equity would be “held by H for the Big Guy.”

My Son Hunter frequently hectors corporate media for not being very curious about the details of these murky business arrangements, or the coded references made to various parties in Hunter’s laptop files. The film leaves viewers with no doubt as to who “the Big Guy” was.

The movie dramatizes the beginning of the end for Ye Jianming, when a top member of his organization named Patrick Ho was arrested in 2017 by U.S. federal agents over a bribery scandal in Uganda. Ho immediately called Hunter’s uncle James Biden for help; James Biden claimed Ho was actually trying to get in touch with Hunter.

Ho’s arrest triggered the extremely rapid downfall of CEFC, which was officially declared bankrupt in 2020 after Chinese financial media exposed its finances as “a house of cards, precariously stacked on loans to cover loans.” Ye Jianming vanished without a trace a few days after these reports began appearing.

My Son Hunter also makes prominent mention of Face++, a division of a Chinese company called Megvii that developed a system for intensively monitoring the Uyghur people. Human rights activists have long denounced the pervasive surveillance state established by China in the Uyghur homeland of East Turkistan, which the Chinese government refers to as Xinjiang province.

Face++ caused a fresh uproar when it reportedly developed a facial-recognition system that could spot individuals of Uyghur ethnicity, a capability that was supposed to be incorporated into a phone app that would help Chinese police monitor Uyghurs with a horrifying level of detail.

After worldwide controversy erupted, Megvii denied any cooperation with developing the police phone app and said the Face++ code detected in the app was put there without its involvement. Hunter Biden was linked to the scandal because his Bohai Harvest investment firm owned a sizable piece of Face++, and at one time advertised the product as one of its marquee investments.

