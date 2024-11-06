Trump Calls Indian PM Modi, Who Celebrates ‘Spectacular Victory’

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi became one of the first sitting heads of government to congratulate President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday following his electoral victory. Modi confirmed later in the day that Trump called him to re-establish contact and emphasize prioritizing the U.S.-Indian relationship.

President-elect Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, becoming only the second American president in history, after Grover Cleveland, to win two non-consecutive terms in office. World leaders rapidly began offering their congratulations, from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Argentina’s Javier Milei, while rogue states that endured difficult periods during the first Trump presidency shrugged the election off as irrelevant.

Modi, a Hindu nationalist and one of India’s longest-serving prime ministers, was among the first to congratulate Trump. His call was notable, as Trump defeated in his rival the first Indian-American vice president, and potentially the first-ever Indian-American president.

Modi shared photos of himself with the president-elect during his first term and expressed optimism at having the chance to work together again.

“Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory,” Modi wrote on Twitter. “As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.”

“Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” he offered.

Later on Wednesday, Modi shared online that he spoke to Trump following his win.

“Had a great conversation with my friend, President @realDonaldTrump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory,” Modi wrote. “Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors.”

Modi and Trump maintained close ties during Trump’s first term. Trump often leveraged India, as an emerging power, as an ally against communist China and formidable economic trade partner. In 2019, Modi and Trump co-headlined a rally for Indian-Americans in Texas – titled, “Howdy, Modi!” – in which both addressed a crowd of 50,000 supporters.

“We are going to take care of our Indian-American citizens before we take care of illegal immigrants that want to pour into our country,” Trump promised the crowd at the time.

At the event, Modi declared Trump a friend and added: “I admire him for something more: his sense of leadership, a passion for America, a concern for every American, a belief in American future, and a strong resolve to make America great again and he has already made the American economy strong again.”

Trump, he said, “calls me a tough negotiator but he himself is a master of the art of the deal, and I am learning a lot from him.”

A year later, Trump awarded Modi the Legion of Merit, a high military honor, in recognition of his work in improving the U.S.-India relationship.

Modi appeared to endorse Trump for president during the 2020 election cycle.

“We in India connected well with President Trump and with the words of candidate Trump, ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar’, rang loud and clear,” Modi said at the time, using a phrase meaning “This time it’s the turn of the Trump administration” that is a variation on Modi’s own campaign slogan.

Trump addressed Indian-Americans as part of his greater campaign in 2024. At the beginning of November, Trump sent greetings to Indians and Hindu-Americans on the occasion of Diwali and promised to “protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left.”

“Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America,” Trump wrote. “They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength!”

Trump is generally popular among Modi supporters in India. Following a failed assassination attempt against him in July, Hindu Sena priests held special prayers to protect Trump.

“Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident,” Modi said in a statement at the time. “Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people.”

Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.