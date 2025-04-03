Watch Live: Confirmation Hearing for David Perdue to Become Ambassador to China

David Perdue testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a confirmation hearing to become the United States ambassador to China on Thursday, April 3.

Perdue previously served as a Senator for Georgia from 2015 to 2021. He also launched a primary challenge against incumbent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in 2022.

Also testifying Thursday before the committee is Monica Crowley, formerly of Fox News before joining the first Trump administration as United States Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs, to become Chief of Protocol for the Trump administration.