Church Pays $7.2 Million in Medical Debts for Struggling Florida Families

“It’s one thing for us to say, ‘God loves you,’” Stetson Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dan Glenn told the Orlando Sentinel. “It’s another for us to show that.”

Due to how the church, located in DeLand, Florida, runs its fiscal year, 53 Sundays fell into the budget instead of the normal 52. Leaders of the church decided to use the 53rd Sunday’s collection to raise money for a gift to the community.

What began as a modest effort to raise about $48,000, the congregation collected nearly $154,000. The plan calls for donating the funds to two charities. The donations will be made to One More Child, which services foster homes for children, and RIP Medical Debt, an organization that purchases medical debt from health care provides for approximately one penny on the dollar and then pays off the purchased debt with donations, the Sentinel reported.

Pastor Glenn’s plan was originally to provide money to cover one foster home for a year and pay off the medical debt for every Volusia County resident living near the poverty level. Instead, the efforts of his approximately 350 congregants will take the $153,867.19 raised and fund three foster homes and pay the medical debt for impoverished residents in Volusia and four surrounding counties, Glenn explained.