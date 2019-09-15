Gang Member, Deported Sex Offender, Fugitive Rape, Murder Suspect Apprehended near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended an international fugitive wanted in the United States on a rape allegation and in Mexico for an alleged murder. Elsewhere on the border, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended a previously deported sex offender from Mexico and an MS-13 gang member from El Salvador.

Nogales Station Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of three migrants who illegally crossed the border in a mountainous region near Nogales, Arizona. The agents transported all three of the men to the Nogales Station for processing and a biometric background investigation, according to information obtained from Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials.

Agents identified one of the men as Juan Francisco Espinosa-Burgos, a Mexican national. During the investigation of the records, the agents learned the man is wanted in both the United States and Mexico.

A court in Oregon City, Oregon, issued a warrant for Espinosa-Borgas for an alleged rape. Agents also learned the man is wanted in Mexico for a homicide charge, according to the statement from Tucson Sector officials.

Agents processed all three migrants on immigration violation charges and transferred Espinosa-Burgos to law enforcement officers pending his extradition to Oregon. When Oregon is done with his legal proceedings, Espinosa-Burgos will be turned over to Mexican law enforcement officials for the murder charge, officials stated.

In the Del Rio Sector, Eagle Pass Station agents also arrested two migrants — one a convicted sex offender and the other a member of MS-13, according to a statement obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

During a background investigation, agents identified one man as Jesus Contreras-Covarrubias, 55, a Mexican national. The investigation uncovered a conviction from a Polk County, Oregon, court for a 1992 charge of felony sexual abuse.

As a previously deported sex offender, Contreras-Covarrubias will now face federal felony prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal — 8 USC § 1326. If the Mexican national is convicted on the felony charge, he could face up to 20 years in a U.S. federal prison before being deported again.

Del Rio Sector officials said their agents also stopped a previously deported Salvadoran migrant who is a member of MS-13 from illegally entering the U.S. The agents processed the man for unlawful entry and reinstated his previous order of removal, officials stated.

“Agents are making significant criminal arrests along the border and we’ll seek prosecution of these individuals accordingly,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a written statement. “U.S. Border Patrol agents remain vigilant and committed to safeguarding our communities.”