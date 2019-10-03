Two Mexican Policemen Injured in Gulf Cartel Shootout near Texas Border

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas – Two Mexican border state police officers sustained gunshot injuries during a shootout with Gulf Cartel men. Authorities managed to kill one gunman and seized several vehicles and weapons.

The shootout took place on Tuesday when Tamaulipas State Police were patrolling around the Rancho Grande neighborhood and came across a convoy of Gulf Cartel gunmen, law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas. The gunmen tried to escape and began shooting as they fled, starting a short shootout. The incident ended a few blocks away when one gunman’s vehicle, a Saturn Vue, crashed into a light pole.

The gunmen ran from the vehicle, leaving one comrade behind. The shooters from the other vehicles also left their SUVs and ran away to blend-in throughout the neighborhood. Authorities seized three vehicles and several weapons.

Mexican authorities also rushed two Tamaulipas state police officers to a local hospital where they were treated for various injuries.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “A.C. Del Angel” and “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.